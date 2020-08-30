The Lake County Chamber of Commerce will host a “Live at the Alger Theater” virtual celebration Sept. 5 at 3:45 p.m.
The event will include interviews with young and old with their personal stories and memories of the Alger Theater over the years.
The Alger Theater opened at the end of August in 1940. The first movie shown was a musical comedy, “Irene,” directed by Herbert Wilcox and starring Anna Neagle and Ray Milland.
The Alger Theater was the second theater in Lakeview to be built by Merle Alger and his partner Mr. Reynolds. The first theater, The Marius, was running at capacity and there was a great deal of pressure by the movie studios at the time to provide more venues.
The Alger Theater architect was J.W. De Young of Portland, who became well known for his Art Deco designs throughout the Northwest. He also designed the Heathman Hotel in downtown Portland, the Paramount Theater, The Hood Theater in Gresham, the Lake Theater in Lake Oswego and many more.
The Alger Theater was one of the very few theaters De Young designed outside of more metropolitan areas and that is probably because his daughter married a Lakeview resident.
While the Alger Theater is currently closed, it will have a special showing of the movie once it is safe to re-open.
The Alger popular concession event, Curbside Cravings, will open at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. with hot buttered popcorn and movie candy. There will also be commemorative Alger/Labor Day T-Shirts available for sale for $18 and $20 depending on size. A complimentary ticket to the movie, “Irene” will be included in the price of the t-Shirt.
There will be other giveaways as well.