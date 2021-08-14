Join the Klamath Freedom Foundation and Dutch Bros. Coffee on Sun., Aug. 22 as they rally to fight cancer here in Klamath in the name of Chris Brown, who lost her battle with breast cancer in 2016.
All Dutch Bros. locations in the Basin will donate $1 of every drink sold that day to the foundation. Total proceeds will be given to our local Sky Lakes Cancer Center in Chris’s memory. Over the years, more than $31,000 has been raised by this event to assist local cancer victims.
In addition, on Sat., Aug. 21, the 5th Annual Chris Brown Memorial Ride, Walk, and Run kicks off at Steen Sports Park, 4500 Foothills Blvd., consisting of a motorcycle poker run and a 5k walk/run, and on Sun., Aug. 22, will be the Show and Shine car show. Net proceeds will also be donated to Sky Lakes Cancer Center. All events take place at Steen Sports Park.