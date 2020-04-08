The Klamath Basin Potato Festival is looking for current junior high school girls who are interested in being their school’s Potato Festival Queen candidate, according to a news release. The queen will be awarded a $1000 scholarship.
The four areas of competition include a written composition, talent show presentation, chaperones’ vote, and ticket sales. Winners of each of the four areas of competition will receive $500 cash awards.
Because of school closures, the Potato Festival committee has had to adapt its procedures in order to help schools choose their candidates. In order to apply this year, applicants email a completed application sheet directly to the Potato Festival committee, who will then deliver applications to the appropriate schools.
An information packet, which includes the application form, can be requested by email at 2020kbpf@gmail.com. Completed application forms are due by midnight on April 30. Questions can be directed to the same email address.
The 2020 Potato Festival will be held on October 17.