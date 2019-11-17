A three-part report detailing projections about enrollment, facility needs, and community survey results on Klamath Falls City Schools district buildings will be shared at a special school board meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at Lucille O’Neal Education Center, 1336 Avalon St. Public comment will be taken at this meeting.
The report is being compiled by Cooperative Strategies, a firm hired by the school district through a $25,000 state grant. The report will play an integral role in creating a facilities plan for the district over the next 10 years.
A school board work session will also be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Lucile O’Neal, where the report will be shared, but no public comment will be taken.