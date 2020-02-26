A good band instrument runs several thousand dollars, plus repair costs for sticky valves or a stuck mouthpiece.
To support such expenses in Klamath Union High School’s Music Department, KU music boosters will host the community event “Run for the Music” Saturday, March 14 at Modoc Field.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. with a half-mile dash for kids around KU’s track. The half-mile dash costs $5 and offers medals for the first 65 participants.
A 5K run/walk follows at 9:30 a.m. Participants will start near KU’s field house and follow a looping route on the protected bike lane along Ninth Street and Oregon Avenue. Top finishers will win KU spirit swag.
The KU marching band will play inspirational music throughout the morning.
Registration is in advance through KU’s bookkeeper or the event’s Facebook page, and at Modoc Field on the day of the event beginning at 8:15 a.m.