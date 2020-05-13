Roberts Sound Consulting LLC, in partnership with Mike’s Fieldhouse and local area parents, has begun the planning process of a community prom event, according to a news release.
A specific date for the event has not yet been determined, pending consultation with Mike’s Fieldhouse and public health entities. The event will consist of Juniors and Seniors (by year or credit) from Butte Valley, Eagle Ridge, Klamath Union, Mazama, Henley, Lost River, Bonanza, Triad, Hosanna, Chiloquin, Gilchrist and Lakeview. Students from the alternative education schools, Klamath Adult Learning Center and Falcon Heights Academy can also attend.
The effort is being made in light of current events that have disrupted school activities, it is recognized that this prom will be different than normal, but the group is striving to produce as close to a normal prom as possible.
“While we know this will not be a normal, everyday prom, we want to give the Junior and Senior students of the Klamath Basin some memories that they have lost out on due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Cooper Roberts, lead event planner and President of Roberts Sound Consulting LLC. “We want to make sure we give the seniors of our community something that they can look forward to and let them know that their community is thinking about them.”
The event is still in the early planning phase, but the community prom group is looking for community members to be involved in the event.
“We truly need the community to come together and help us pull off an event of this magnitude,” Roberts said. “We are going to need donations of bottled water and other light refreshments as well as potential monetary donations to cover the costs of the photographer and decorating the venue.”