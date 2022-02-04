For the past week, Klamath Falls residents have been baking cookies and signing cards to show their appreciation for the staff at Sky Lakes Medical Center as the COVID-19 pandemic enters its third year and continues to stress the local healthcare system.
Each afternoon, a small assembly line has formed at the Daily Bagel: Volunteers fill goody bags with three types of baked goods and $5 gift cards to Dutch Bros Coffee, attaching notes that thank every employee at Sky Lakes — from physicians to janitors — for helping to keep the community safe. Hospital staff said the bags have been a bright spot during an often-overwhelming time to work in healthcare.
Longtime Klamath Falls resident Lisa Kochenderfer came up with the idea several weeks ago, after a cousin in Los Angeles who is an emergency room nurse told her about the burnout hospital workers are experiencing due to the current Omicron variant surge. Kochenderfer asked how folks outside the hospital walls like herself could lend their support, and her cousin said a thank-you would be nice — or maybe some cookies.
“Although I couldn’t do anything for her, I just thought, ‘What can I do in my community to help?’” Kochenderfer said.
Kochenderfer contacted Sky Lakes to coordinate some kind of donation with them but wanted to do something immediate, so she worked with the owner of the local Dutch Bros locations to donate almost 150 drinks to hospital employees who stopped by the coffee stand off Campus Drive. It soon became clear that more people would have to get involved if they were going to say thanks to every single worker under the Sky Lakes umbrella.
“I found out there are 1,600 employees, so we had to up our game,” Kochenderfer said.
Kochenderfer enlisted the help of Jenny Ritter, who owns the Daily Bagel, and her staff to bake more than 4,800 cookies and blondies for the goody bags. Ritter said that as a business owner who struggled through COVID-related closures, she could understand some of the stress the pandemic has put on hospital workers.
“We are very thankful for everything that they’ve done throughout it all and all the sacrifices that have been made to help us be able to continue to do business in the community,” Ritter said. “We definitely wanted to be part of the give-back.”
Between the free drinks, Dutch Bros gift cards and baked goods, Kochenderfer estimated that more than $10,000 has been spent on thanking the folks at Sky Lakes.
“It would make me feel better — I know it would make them feel better to get recognized,” she said. “This is a boost.”
Karen Nichols, a Spanish teacher at Eagle Ridge High School, circulated cards for her students to sign and got some computer applications classes to design posters to show gratitude for healthcare workers. Members of the Klamath Art Association also donated card-sized prints to circulate throughout the community. Neighbors, students and Girl and Boy Scout troops all signed them.
Many of the cards and posters are rotating through different break rooms at the hospital for different departments to see, and they will eventually be displayed throughout the common spaces at Sky Lakes.
“It’s nice to be able to bless those people up in the hospital,” Nichols said. “It was also really good for my kids to be thinking about that and to be thankful for all that they’re doing to try to keep our community healthy.”
Tonia Henderson, director of food, nutrition and diabetes at Sky Lakes, has been distributing bags and cards to different departments at Sky Lakes, from the COVID-19 ward to administrative departments. She said the goody bags are a nice message that the Klamath Falls community is thinking about the healthcare workers making sacrifices to keep them safe.
“COVID has increased the stress in our work through chronic supply chain issues, staffing shortages and sicker patients — this takes more energy to get the job done,” Henderson said. “It just makes me feel all warm and fuzzy inside to know that we are being thought of and wished well — it gives us a nice boost of energy and motivation to keep doing what we are doing.”
Sky Lakes Public Information Officer Tom Hottman delivered a few bags to employees in the hospital’s training and development department Wednesday afternoon. They were happy to receive the goodies.
“It’s definitely nice to have that community support,” said Professional Development Specialist Rose Keppinger. “It gets wearing after, what are we, three years in now?”
Professional Development Associate Laura Tice said even though folks in her department aren’t necessarily on the front lines treating patients, the donations acknowledge their role in keeping the hospital itself running during the pandemic.
“What’s so nice in this generous offer from the community is that it’s for the entire staff,” Tice said.
Kochenderfer said she hopes these goody bags and messages of thanks will be just the beginning of Klamath Falls’ appreciation for healthcare workers, especially as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise at Sky Lakes. The group has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for wellness initiatives at the hospital, including gym equipment for employees and snacks for break rooms.
Community members interested in donating can visit the GoFundMe online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/sky-lakes-medical-team-rejuvenation or send cash and checks made out to the Sky Lakes Foundation to 2865 Daggett Ave.
“If we can get the ball rolling and people say, ‘You know what? We need to say thank you,’ it could continue on after this,” Kochenderfer said.