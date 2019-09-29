A grand opening and community celebration of the historic renovation of Klamath Union High School, and the dedication of the James Ivory Arts Center, is planned for Friday through Sunday, Oct. 4-6, according to a news release.
The completion of this project is a historic milestone for the Klamath Falls City Schools district, a blending of the old with the new.
The district invites everyone to join in the celebration, as the completion of the project would not have been possible without the Klamath community.
“This is an opportunity to say thank you and to show what we have been able to do with your support,” the news release stated.
Activities include:
Friday, Oct. 4
2 p.m. downtown parade
7 p.m. Homecoming game at Modoc field
Saturday, Oct. 5
8 to 9:30 a.m. — continental breakfast in the Klamath Union cafeteria. Former KFCS superintendents, district board members and former or current Klamath Union staff are invited. A program includes: welcome from Mychal Amos KFCS board chair, performance by fourth-grade elementary music students and fifth-grade choir, and a presentation by Klamath County Museum Manager Todd Kepple on the history of KU.
10 to 11 a.m. — school tour for neighborhood residents
2 to 3 p.m. — Grand opening ceremonies including burial of a time capsule by the school bell, a ribbon cutting, video of the renovation project, a musical performance by members of the 1970s A Cappella Choir conducted by former KUHS choral director David Ham, and a performance by band alumni and members of the community with former KUHS band director Ken White. Cake will be served in the auxiliary gym.
3 to 5 p.m. — Self-guided tours with students assisting.
Free posters will be distributed featuring KUHS alumni, along with Pelican Pete stickers. There will also be a display of yearbooks and a photo booth with three different Pelican Petes, information about the Pelican Education Foundation and opportunities to purchase a brick or sponsor a theater chair. Bricks saved from the original school during the renovation will also be available.
5 to 6 p.m. — Dedication and ribbon cutting for the James Ivory Arts Center, followed by a reception for Oscar winning director, producer and screenwriter James Ivory in the cafeteria.
7 to 9:30 p.m. — Screening of “A Room With a View,” at the Pelican Cinemas. Followed by a question and answer session with James Ivory
7 to 9 p.m. — Klamath Union High School trivia night at Mia and Pia’s Pizzeria and Brewhouse
Sunday, Oct. 6
9 to 10 a.m. — Downtown history walk with Klamath County Museum Manager Todd Kepple. Participants will meet at Klamath County Museum at Main and Spring streets.
9 to 10 a.m. — Lake Ewauna Row Club alumni row. Participants will meet at the Jim Kerns Crewhouse at Veterans Memorial Park.
9:30 to 11 a.m. — Nature walk to observe birds, native plants and the Klamath Wingwatchers Trail. Participants will meet at the visitor center at 205 Riverside Drive.