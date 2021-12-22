The Salvation Army distribution center in Klamath Falls was bustling Wednesday with the happy shuffle of dozens of community members distributing and receiving donated toys and food.
A line of folks waiting to receive bags of toys, boxes of food or both made footprints through the light accumulation of snow in the parking lot.
Those receiving the donated items entered one half of the distribution center to pick up toys, if they signed up for it, and then proceeded to the other side to get a box of food containing two whole chickens, a bag of potatoes, bread rolls and a multitude of dry goods.
The local Salvation Army — celebrating its 100th Christmas in Klamath Falls — prepped about 475 boxes of food and about 1,700 toys, potentially much more, said Jeff Mueller, a case worker with the organization. The toys were collected via giving trees throughout town while money for the food was sourced throughout the community.
“This community is really very generous,” Mueller said, adding that the Klamath Falls Salvation Army receives the most contributions per capita in the state.
He added that the Salvation Army has about half as many donation locations this year compared to pre-COVID 2019 — but still the organization received far more contributions than they would need. On top of that, close to 30 volunteers came out on Wednesday to help distribute the donated items.
Sherry Cox, one of those volunteers and a student in the Oregon Tech echocardiography program, said she and her son helped out to knock out some service hours and “be a good example for my kids and show kindness.”
“There are a lot of people that have less than we do,” said Cox, who has been volunteering at the Salvation Army for about a year and a half. “So we try to help as much as we can.”
The food boxes haven’t really had bread in them recently because it’s “pretty expensive,” said Don Boyd, a board member for the Salvation Army. But this year a couple of individuals from the community bought $300 worth of rolls to be distributed. Boyd added that another donated $500 to the organization which went directly to buying enough bologna for every food box.
Boyd also other organizations and businesses like the United Way, Albertson’s, Sherm’s Thunderbird, NorthState Packaging and Cal-Ore Produce contribute mightily. The generosity of the local community, Boyd said, embodies an important Christmas message sent by the founder of the Salvation Army in the early 20th century.
William Booth, the English minister who founded the Salvation Army in 1865, wanted to send a worldwide telegram to his growing international organization in 1910 but could only afford to send a single word. So, he sent the word “Others.”
“That’s the spirit in this community: Others,” Boyd said.
While the main pickup event was Wednesday, Mueller said they would be distributing leftover food boxes at the distribution center at 2960 Maywood Drive from 8 to 11 a.m. on Thursday.