A day most people celebrate each year has been subject to limitations aimed to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and prompted people to get creative with the methods they find to celebrate.
Quinton Alter-Pena of Keno celebrated his 14th birthday Wednesday from his home with immediate family instead of the usual friends and family gatherings.
The family put a sign outside their house telling passersby that the coronavirus crashed their birthday party and asking people to honk to wish Quinton a happy birthday.
Even though the day could feel like any other day of staying home with his family, Quinton’s aunt Crystal Houser said with all the community support, she thinks “this is a birthday he’s not going to forget.”
“This is such a great community,” Houser said. “We knew that, we’ve been here for a long time, but we’re blown away by all of this.”
While the sign was a way for Quinton to feel the love on his birthday, Houser said it was also a reminder for people to keep their distance from others by looking at what her family is doing. She said that while they’re missing out on some aspects of celebrating Quinton’s birthday, if her family can do it, so should others.
Quinton has asthma, so his family is being cautious due to the additional risk of him contracting COVID-19. Houser said they’ve had to limit the family that comes over, even though their family loves to get together.
Houser saw others posting the sign asking people to honk for a birthday on social media and decided to do it for her nephew after she was “feeling a little helpless” about the things he was missing out on by staying home.
Still, in addition to drivers honking for the birthday boy, Houser said they’ve received love from the community in other ways, including a gift card to Antler Grill in Bly and a car parade from the Klamath Car Nightz.
Her post also had about 40 comments Wednesday afternoon from people wishing Quinton a happy birthday from across the Klamath Basin.
Bonnie Nork, who runs her bakery in her home, also helped people celebrate birthdays today and gave away cupcakes to three people after making extras and posting on Facebook looking for birthday people to help celebrate.
Nork said she’s “paying it forward” as much as she can and has also donated cookie kits with icing to people.
“Lots of people have been laid off,” Nork said. “I’m offering extras as a pick me up.”
Nork said she hasn’t felt a hit to business as she bakes out of her home and didn’t have to close a store. She also said people in town support one another.
She said she’s maintained social distancing guidelines for those picking up orders with a table outside of her house for people to grab their orders from, and she’s asked people to stay in their cars if someone is already at the table and wait for them to leave. She also has an N95 mask for her use to ensure cleanliness and safety, which she called her top priorities.
While Houser may have been hoping for a little extra love for her nephew on his birthday, she didn’t expect so many people to rally behind her family in a tough time.
“I have a smile from ear to ear,” Houser said. “We’re very lucky to be in this community.”