Supermarket Saturday is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, according to a news release. This is the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank’s most important food and funds drive of the year, allowing them to restock their shelves for the holidays and winter. Last year nearly $24,000 and 4,000 pounds of food were collected.
Mazama students, Express Employment Professionals and food bank staff will be in front of every grocery store collecting food and funds for the food bank. KLAD Radio will be broadcasting live from Albertsons from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Wynne Broadcasting will be broadcasting 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Holiday Market on Pine Street. Each dollar donated will access about 10 pounds of food, and insure the food bank turns nobody away who needs help feeding their family during Klamath’s long, winter months.
Participating stores include Albertsons, Bi-Mart, Big Lots, Fred Meyer, Grocery Outlet, Holiday Market, Sherm’s Thunderbird Market, Walmart and Petco.
If your business, school or service organization would like to hold a food drive in November and/or December please contact Niki Sampson 541-882-1223.