Tenants at Sky Meadows at end of Homedale Road were recently given their choice on the vegetables and/or flowers they would be planting.
Tiffany made this a family affair. She said wanted to teach her children, Brody and Bentley, how to plant, care for, and harvest vegetables. She added that they wanted to see how high the sunflowers would grow. The children helped to water and care for them throughout the summer.
Esperanza and Esmeralda participated in planting flowers and vegetables with their mom Victoria.
Other tenants decorated their front patios in preparation of Halloween with friendly ghosts and goblins.
Home Depot contributed garden dirt for this first-year project at the newly built Sky Meadows complex. Kay Needham-Green and St. Vincent DePaul donated vegetable and flower seeds to all of the tenants interested in planting this past spring.
Klamath Housing Authority houses over 1,000 families throughout Klamath and Lake counties. Its mission is to provide low-income people with opportunities to obtain affordable housing and achieve self-sufficiency.