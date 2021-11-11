A sizable crowd gathered at Veterans Memorial Park craned their heads skyward as two F-15 Eagle fighter jets stationed at Kingsley Field Air National Guard Base roared overhead.
After the jets made their pass and disappeared on the horizon, the Veterans Day ceremony began with military precision at 11-hundred hours, sharp.
The master of ceremonies for the event was retired Col. Karen Johnson, commander of VFW Post 1383 in Klamath Falls. Johnson introduced Col. Jeff Edwards, commander of the 173 Fighter Wing of Kingsley Field, who spoke as part of the Veterans Day event.
“Thank you to all of our veterans,” Edwards began. “This is a beautiful day, and its in honor of your service. Quite frankly its very humbling to stand up here in front of everyone who has given so much to our country ... I just want to tell you we are a grateful nation. And we wouldn’t be the nation that we are without your service and your sacrifice.”
Edwards pointed out the fact that there were veterans in attendance from World War II, and veterans who served in Korea, Vietnam, Grenada, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan.
Edwards said that stories of inspiration and hope embody the spirit of Veterans Day.
“To all of our veterans here today: You have truly inspired the next generation,” he said. “Your courage, your sacrifice. You have indeed given us inspiration and hope. And as you drive away today looking at flags waving in the wind, wondering, ‘Will there be somebody to step up and take my place?’ indeed there will be. Because you have set the example.”
After Edwards’ speech, a number of veterans and others were called up to salute wreathes representing U.S. wars, beginning with World War I.
Kathy Pierce of the Klamath County Veterans Service Office honored James Stilwell, the oldest living veteran in Klamath.
Stilwell was born on Jan. 30, 1920, and will be 102-years-old at the end of January. Stilwell was unable to attend the ceremony, but Pierce held up a photograph of him as part of the honor.
“He’s pretty incredibly,” she said with a laugh. “He’s been in our office quite a few times and visited us.”
Stilwell served in the Navy during World War II, from Feb. 17, 1942 until he was discharged in Dec. 15, 1944. He briefly flew in the Navy as an enlisted pilot before being appointed to Navy intelligence, Pierce told the audience.
Following Stilwell’s honor, there was a rifle solute followed by Taps.
Joe Lindsay, a Korean War veteran who saluted his wreath during the ceremony, said he and his wife have been coming to the Veterans Day ceremonies at the park for a “lifetime.”
The couple have been married for nearly 70 years — and Joe said he reckons he’ll soon be the oldest living veteran in Klamath.
“One of these days, if I live a little longer, I’ll be number one here,” he said laughing. “The oldest. I hit that big old 90 mark in June.”
Lindsay said he came to Klamath Falls on August 1, 1950. After volunteering to serve in Korea, he was sent to Alaska in 1953 when he was around the age of 21.
Lindsay said he got out after two years in the service and then got married within a month.
“I married a little gal from Swan Lake,” he recalled. “Come April, it’ll be 70 years for us.”
Mary said the ceremony was excellent, as always, and it is clear how much work was put into it.
“And we’ve seen a lot of them, because we hardly ever miss one,” she said.