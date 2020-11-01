Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the third annual Klamath County Community Baby Shower converted to a drive-thru affair for 2020, according to a news release.
This year Cascade Health Alliance, Klamath County WIC, Klamath County Early Learning Hub, Klamath County Early Childhood Intervention, Take Root Parenting, Pregnancy Hope Center, Klamath County Public Library, Klamath Health Partnership, Sky Lakes Birthing Center, OIT Dental Students, and Community UpLIFT, along with many other community organizations partnered together to host the event in a safe format.
Hosted at the Sky Lakes Home and Health Center parking lot on Washburn Way, the drive-thru event catered to 75 cars, serving 220 individuals. The event was specific for pregnant women and families with children up to one year of age.
"It is always a priority for us to think innovatively when trying to find solutions to support our community,” said Rhonda Janecke, Cascade Health Alliance Maternity case manager. “We did not want restrictions due to COVID-19 stop the momentum created from the last two years.”
The event was published to the Community Baby Shower Facebook page and targeted to pregnant women and people in the community who have young children.
“It takes a lot of collaboration from several community partners to bring this event together. For a year full of challenges, we feel this year was a great success,” noted Janecke.
The Klamath County Community Baby shower is an annual event hosted in October of every year. During the two-hour event, families were provided information on services available to pregnant women and young children, along with information about staying healthy during pregnancy, and nutritional tips to ensure healthy development through a child’s infancy. Attendees have the opportunity to enter to win baby items like Pack n Plays, Strollers, and more.
For more information contact CHA at 541-883-2947 or follow the Community Baby Shower Facebook page.