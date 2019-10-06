New or expecting parents lined up outside of the Klamath County Library Saturday morning to take advantage of the family resources and gifts at the second annual Community Baby Shower.
The event features about 25 vendors of community services and organizations, and if participants went to at least 20 of the tables they could enter for prizes, such as strollers, play pens and car seats.
“It’s a way for us to love on our community and offer information because so many don’t know about the resources in the community,” Rhonda Janecke with Cascade Health Alliance said. She said after last year’s inaugural event, the wealth of information gained was what most people said was the biggest highlight of the shower.
Opportunity to help
Janecke said it was a great opportunity to have the event at the library this year because of its location downtown and its proximity to public transportation.
“It’s so moving to be able to help people,” Janecke said.
Claudia Avila brought her 3-year-old and 3-month-old boys out with her for her first time. She said they just moved to Klamath from Medford and that she came out “to see what’s in the community.”
“It’s pretty cool,” he said. “There’s lots of people here.”
Roger Harrison also had his 3-month-old boy with him at the baby shower, after he said his wife made him come with her.
“It’s a really good program,” he said. “It’s helpful for a lot of parents, first time parents.”
Family services
Albertsons pharmacy was on hand offering flu shots, and students and staff with Oregon Tech were doing dental check-ups.
Cyndi Kallstrom also took family photos at the event which Janecke said was important because some families don’t have any photos together yet.
Janecke said the shower stays true to its name by being a collaborative event thrown by the community instead of just one local entity.