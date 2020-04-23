The Klamath County Commissioners signed onto a letter, along with commissioners from ten other eastern Oregon counties asking Oregon’s Governor Kate Brown to allow rural counties in the state to reopen as soon as May 1.
“For all rural areas, time is of the essence. When restrictions are lifted we do not have the population to recover in a few weeks or days as in the metropolitan or large city areas, it will take a better part of a year. Even businesses that were deemed essential under the guidelines are struggling. They need the whole community working. We are confident your office can consider re-opening on a regional basis, where public health risks are reduced based on our population density and community size, but where the economic fall-out is on the edge of becoming cataclysmic,” states the letter from the counties.
Brown announced on Thursday that hospitals can resume elective surgeries beginning May 1, which was an ask included in the letter from the eastern Oregon counties.
The April 13 letter also states that for the rural communities of eastern Oregon, “We are isolated out here so social or physical distancing is pretty normal.”
“We are talking about local survival in these rural areas of Oregon. Please consider May 1st as the target date to restart,” states the letter.
Commissioners from Baker, Deschutes, Grant, Malheur, Harney, Jefferson, Union, Lake, Wasco, Wallowa and Klamath Counties signed the letter.
Klamath County office buildings will reopen on April 28 while also continuing social distancing and sanitation practices, such as putting tape on the floor of county departments to encourage people to stand six feet apart.
County Libraries will remain closed, however, as they work on a separate reopening plan.
Still, the Board of Commissioners asks that people who are at high risk for COVID-19 stay home and continue to contact county departments by phone.