The Klamath County Board of Commissioners is looking to do a study on compensation for county employees as it compares to that of similar counties.
Chair of the board, Commissioner Donnie Boyd said they are doing the study ahead of union negotiations coming up next year so the county is prepared with more information on how Klamath’s pay, benefits and other compensation stack up.
“There’s going to be several union negotiations coming up in this next year and we want to know what those jobs are paying in counties similar to ours so that we know if the union offers are acceptable, if they’re unacceptable or where we’re at” he said.
The county is looking for bids from firms to complete the study with a deadline for proposals of Dec. 31.
Boyd said he thinks the county is on largely on par with fair compensation although he expects there might be some areas the county is a little below what’s offered elsewhere.
“We have other benefits that some organizations do not have. So that’s part of the comp and class study, to look at the entire employment package, so you can say, ‘This is the health insurance piece, this is what we pay, and so this is what the total cost of that job is,’ so then we can say this is what other counties are paying for similar positions,” he said. “You have to look at all of their benefits and the total cost of employment for an individual.”
One difference between other counties and Klamath the study will need to account for is the fact that Klamath is not a PERS county, which is the state’s retirement plan. Klamath County has its own retirement plan.
Boyd’s goal for the study goes beyond pay equity.
“I think that the county needs to pay people fairly but expect people to perform their jobs for the pay they’re getting paid. So that’s why I want to do the comp and class study. To say ‘Okay, great, you’re doing this job, you’re getting paid this amount of money, and we need to expect you to do this amount of work for that funding.’ It’s not as easy as just to say we need to give people raises. And that’s not the goal here. The goal is to make sure that the citizens of Klamath County are receiving the work from the employees of the county that they’re paying for.”