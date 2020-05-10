When times are tough, heroes emerge. We all know someone who is making a difference right now as we live through unique times. The Klamath County Board of Commissioners is proud to launch the Klamath County Everyday Hero Program.
The Program is a recognition program for Klamath County citizens who make a difference, big and small, in other people’s lives and in our community.
Do you know someone who has gone above and beyond to make a difference in their neighborhood, workplace or community? The Board of Commissioners would like to know about their story and recognize them.
If chosen, Everyday Heroes will receive a recognition pin and letter from the Board of County Commissioners and their story will be featured on our social media pages. To nominate a person to be recognized as a Klamath County Everyday Hero by the Board of County Commissioners, visit www.klamathcounty.org/FormCenter/Board-of-Commissioners-7/Everyday-Hero-Nomination-Form-104.