Klamath County Commissioners voted last week to approve a $25,000 donation to the Ross Ragland Theater’s (RRT) “Light the Tower” campaign, according to a news release.
“Klamath County recognizes that a sustainable and vibrant arts and cultural community is a key factor in attracting residents, visitors and businesses,” said Klamath County Commissioner Chair Kelley Minty-Morris.
“We are happy to support such an important community asset,” said Commissioner Donnie Boyd. “The theater is a treat for those who live here, and for those who come to visit. Thank you to all who have supported and continue to support this beautiful space of ours.”
Funds from the county will bolster theater restoration projects as well as help relight the tower. The Ragland will be replacing the retro neon lighting that used to illuminate the tower with new and more efficient LED lighting.
“We’re so grateful to the Klamath County Commissioners for understanding that investing in the arts means investing in more opportunities for education, economic development and quality of life within our community,” said RRT Director of Development and Marketing Terra Russo.
The Ragland is also completing new offices on the corner of Pine and 7th Steets. This space was previously the Community Lounge. This project is expected to be completed by May.
“As we roll out the more public aspects of this campaign, we are thrilled to receive this kind of support!” said RRT Executive Director Scott Mohon. “Community engagement, inclusiveness and experiences filled with joy are all benefits of maintaining this premiere performing arts center.”