The Klamath County Board of Commissioners voted today to dismiss Mika Blain as County Counsel.
Commissioners Derrick DeGroot and Donnie Boyd voted in favor of terminating Blain's employment. Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris voted against the motion to fire Blain, saying she hoped for some sort of coaching or formal reprimand instead of termination.
The commissioners held a pre-disciplinary hearing for Blain in an executive session, which is a meeting closed to the public, Friday afternoon in relation to a Human Resources employee investigation into Blain. A public meeting followed in which the commissioners voted.
Boyd declined to comment on the reasons behind Blain's dismissal. Blain also had no comment.
Blain was hired into the position that provides legal counsel to the Board of Commissioners, along with other County departments, in June of 2018.
Blain also operates local firm Blain Law.