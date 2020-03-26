The Klamath County Board of Commissioners sent a letter Monday to Governor Kate Brown’s office asking her to consider five things to help Oregonians who have lost their jobs or are experiencing financial hardship during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Board Chair Kelley Minty Morris said the letter the commissioners sent is a version of a letter that began in Yamhill County with a number of requests for the governor.
Morris said the Klamath County Board narrowed it down to the five points it felt are most “realistic.”
Those include:
n Immediately distribute $1.7 billion dollars in kicker money to those who haven’t already received it through their tax filing. Getting money in the citizens’ pockets now will help manage their monthly bills and immediate needs.
n Set up a small business hotline to streamline available relief.
n Divert the 2019 corporate kicker money to the Unemployment Insurance Fund to help Oregonians get immediate relief from job losses.
n Authorize the extension of the state tax filing deadline along with the federal government.
n Reallocate the $5 million dollars recently allocated to cap and trade into a housing relief program to assist renters/landlords affected by COVID-19 crisis.
The letter also states, “The economic impacts of this COVID-19 crisis will be devastating and should not be ignored. Preventing as much damage as possible should be considered immediately. We are asking for immediate relief to help all Oregon citizens, we need to support businesses and keep people employed.”
Morris said Yamhill County asked other counties to follow its lead but was unsure how many counties have sent similar letters.