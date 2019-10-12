Klamath County Commissioner Donnie Boyd filed for reelection Friday to the board he has chaired this term.
In a press released from Boyd’s campaign, he said, “It has been an honor to serve as Klamath County Commissioner. I am proud of all we have accomplished by working together. But more work lies ahead to rebuild the economy and improve the quality of life for all residents of Klamath County. I would be privileged to serve the people of Klamath County for a second term as county commissioner.”
According to the press release, Boyd is credited with being central to getting Holiday Market to downtown Klamath Falls, working to reduce the number of foreclosed properties the county owned from 900 to 100, working to reduce the number of blighted properties in Klamath Falls, helping to bring Fairfield Inn and Suites to downtown and reworking Klamath County Animal Control to be self-funding.
Boyd has two challengers for his seat in Kassandra Harding and Kenneth DeCrans.
The primary election is May 19, 2020.
Commissioner Derrick DeGroot is also running for reelection and currently has no opposition.
For more information about Boyd’s re-election campaign, visit CitizensToElectDonnieBoyd.com.