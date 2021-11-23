Klamath County Commissioner Donnie Boyd announced Tuesday during a routine board meeting that he plans to resign from his post on Jan. 10, 2022.
Near the end of a Klamath County Board of Commissioners' business meeting, Boyd said he is resigning because of "personal reasons."
"I'd like to thank all the citizens of Klamath County for the last five years," Boyd said in his statement. "I'd especially like to thank all my friends and supporters for their confidence in me as I worked for the citizens of Klamath County as a Klamath County commissioner. I appreciate and enjoyed my time in office and working to improve Klamath County in many different ways. Therefore, it is with very mixed emotions that I am announcing my resignation for personal reasons effective January 10, 2022. I'd like to say thanks to everyone for letting me be here."
Boyd will have until Monday, Jan. 10, to put his resignation in writing and he will have three business days to withdraw that resignation if he so chooses, according to Rochelle Long, Klamath County Clerk.
Long said commissioner Derrick DeGroot and board chair Kelly Minty Morris will appoint someone to fill Boyd’s seat, effective Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 to serve through the end of the year.
The individual appointed by the board will perform the duties of the office until the vacancy is filled in an election, Long said. The new commissioner will be elected in November 2022 and serve through 2024. Because the seat is a vacancy anyone wishing to run for the seat will have to file by March 8, 2022.
If two candidates file for the seat, they will automatically face off in the November election. But if more than two candidates file, they will face off in a May primary, Long said. Whoever wins the election will assume office in January 2023, she added.
Minty Morris thanked Boyd for his service as a county commissioner during Tuesday's board meeting.
"Serving as a commissioner requires a devotion of your life's energy," Minty Morris said. "I want to thank Commissioner Boyd for serving, and wish him peace in his future endeavors."