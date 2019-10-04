Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is accepting public comments on a proposed change to Oregon Administrative Rule language defining class IV ATVs, according to a news release. During the 2019 legislative session, state lawmakers voted to change the definition to increase the width and weight of vehicles classified as class IV ATVs. An administrative rule change is necessary to reflect the change in state law.
Under the new law and proposed rule, class IV ATV’s are defined as weighing 2,500 pounds or less and measuring 80 inches wide or less.
OPRD will accept public comments on the proposed change through 5 p.m. Oct. 31. Comments can be made online, in writing or via email at oregon.gov/oprd/RULES/Pages/Rulemaking%20Notices.aspx; mailed to Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, attn. Katie Gauthier, 725 Summer St. NE, Suite C, Salem OR 97301; or emailed to OPRD.publiccomment@oregon.gov.
Full text of the proposed change is available at oregon.gov/oprd/Rules/pages/index.aspx.