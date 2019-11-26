A public comment period has been extended to Dec. 2 for two Klamath Project and Upper Klamath Basin power reports — The Klamath Basin Affordable Power Studies Power Cost Benchmark Report and Klamath River Basin America’s Water Infrastructure Act Affordable Power Measures Report, according to a Tuesday announcement by the Bureau of Reclamation and Klamath Water Users Association.
The draft reports were released on Nov. 8 and are available at https://on.doi.gov/37zWoNj. The public may submit comments for both reports by 4:30 p.m. Dec. 2, to Power Report, Bureau of Reclamation, 6600 Washburn Way, Klamath Falls, OR 97603; or by email before midnight Dec. 2, to bor-shaawia@usbr.gov.
For more information, contact Laura Williams at 541-880-2581 or ljwilliams@usbr.gov, or Mike Neuman at 541-883-6935 or mneuman@usbr.gov, or visit https://on.doi.gov/33oINVN.