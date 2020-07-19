A star party focusing on the Neowise comet and earthshine on a new moon will be offered Wednesday, July 22, at Moore Park.
The free event is sponsored by the Klamath County Museum and Klamath Falls City Parks.
The event will be in the parking lot west of Marina II on Lakeshore Drive. Blue signs will be posted leading to the site.
Participants are encouraged to arrive at the park by 9:30 p.m. Best viewing of the comet will begin around 10 p.m.
“People who enjoy the night sky are finding the Neowise comet to be very exciting,” said museum manager Todd Kepple. “The comet, in combination with the phenomena of earthshine on a crescent moon, will make for a great evening of stargazing.”
The Neowise comet, discovered only last March, has proved to be the brightest comet visible in the northern hemisphere for more than 20 years.
After passing around the sun earlier this month, the comet will now grow increasingly dim as it returns to deep space. It will not return for more than 8,000 years.
The star party is free and open to anyone interested. Social distancing or face coverings will be required.
Participants are encouraged to dress warm for the night air, and to bring a pair of binoculars. Telescopes will be provided by local amateur astronomers.
For more information contact the Klamath County Museum at 541-882-1000.