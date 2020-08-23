Recently we discovered what every farmer or rancher dreads: our irrigation well has gone dry.
Looking out over 30 acres of beautiful, lush, but needy potato plants — and with temperatures expected in the 90s — our hearts sank. These plants need another 2-3 weeks of irrigation to produce a full crop. Now, we will slowly watch them wither and die.
And for what?
Our dry well is a direct result of the Bureau of Reclamation project water management policies. We happen to be big lovers of creation, from salmon to sucker fish. We also love our neighbors — farmers, ranchers, salmon fisherman and Native Americans. We are 100% for caring diligently for all of creation. But salmon and suckers are not flourishing as a result of our management of Klamath Lake.
The science agrees. This year, B water users received no water from the Klamath Project. The trickle-down effect is that irrigators had to resort to well pumping. In fact, people were paid to pump their wells like crazy.
On the stateline, California is pumping massive commercial wells nonstop. The result is a catastrophic drop in the water table. We may be the first well to go dry this year, but we probably won’t be the last.
If we were benefiting our environment, community, and wildlife it might be worth it. But that is not happening.
Being an irrigator in the high desert is not the problem. Early settlers developed this area, with the government’s help, to manage water in a way that created a flourishing and productive community.
It could still be today, except big power groups keep fighting over our water. We, the little guys, don’t want to fight. We just want to work.
Start using authentic, reliable science to inform policies. Let’s make decisions based on the truth, rather than big-power interests.
• Julie Rajnus farms with her family near Malin.