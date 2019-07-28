On July 20, the Klamath Falls Plywood Division of Columbia Forest Products, the largest hardwood plywood producer in North America, celebrated employees who hit milestones in their career. The annual Recognition Awards Dinner (RAD) was held in conjunction with the annual company picnic at Wiard Park.
Employees were honored who have five up to 30 years of service with the company. Each of them was recognized by their direct supervisor highlighting some of their greatest contributions and will be given a plaque of appreciation.
The employees are:
5 years of service: Jordan Lyman, Crystal Heavener, Levi Osorio, Jeffrey Ingerson, Christopher Madura, Salomon Ibarra, Joan Hernandez Zuniga Sr., Eriberto Pena, Lucila Mendez, Ryan Grantom, Michael McCutcheon, Kameron Ashcoff, Daniel Mendez, Samuel Palacios, Bruce Huffman, David Cota, Emilio Morales Jr., Kendall Strop, Silvia Garcia, Enrique Barajas-Villegas, John Collins, Emily Nowak, Derick Reyes, Daniel Cobb and Christina Sonneman.
15 years of service: Carlene Bales, Humberto Garcia Camarena and Jennifer Hamilton.
20 years of service: John Grubb.
25 years of service: Salvador Mendez Cobian, Ursula Whitley, Gustavo Lopez, Albert Givens, Donald Johnston and Orville Morris.
30 years of service: Monico Ramirez, Richard Newsome Enrique Mendez and Edward Burke.