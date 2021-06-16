Citing increased drought-driven wildfire risk, Collins Pine Company will halt public use of the company’s lands in California and Oregon later this month.
The Oregon-based wood products manufacturer — which has locations in Klamath Falls and Lakeview — will close its publicly accessible lands on June 28 at 5 p.m., a Wednesday news release from the company stated.
When open, Collins lands are generally available for recreational uses like hunting or mushroom gathering. Those lands include tracts of more than 63,000 acres in Klamath and Lake counties, as well as 33,789 acres in Modoc County, California.
“Over the years, Collins has been proud to keep its lands open to public use, but in some cases we think it’s prudent to close the lands. It’s our duty to be good stewards of the land and that means we have to take measures to protect the public and our forests,” said Collins President & CEO TJ Rosengarth in a statement.
This year, there have been three fires on Collins land, the company release stated.
According to the Collins website, the company also typically offers public access to the 94,000-acre Collins Almanor Forest in Tehama and Plumas counties in California. That too will be closed.