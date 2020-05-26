The 61st Commencement of College of the Siskiyous will be remembered in history as the first ceremony to be held virtually due to a global pandemic. College of the Siskiyous, like all colleges and universities, is faced with the reality that holding a large, in-person event such as commencement is not in the best interest of our students, their families, or our community.
The ceremony has been prerecorded, arranged, and edited by Siskiyou Media Council (SMC). All graduates were invited to participate by submitting a short video or photograph of themselves. The Ceremony will include music by the Vocal Jazz Ensemble and Community Band, and speeches by the College President and other guest speakers who will make this a very special presentation.
We invite all students as well as the community to view the 61st Commencement on Friday, May 29 at 6:30 p.m. on the College’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/CollegeoftheSiskiyous/). For information call the COS Public Relations Office at (530) 938-5373 or email pio@siskiyous.edu.