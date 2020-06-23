After serving as the Director of Nursing for the past six years, Cora Brownell is set to retire on June 30, according to a news release. “It has been an extreme pleasure working with Cora. Her dedication to the success of the Nursing Program and its students is admirable. She has done a tremendous job and will be sorely missed,” said Dr. Char Perlas, vice president of academic affairs at COS.
After working in direct care and administration in healthcare for many years, Brownell joined the College of the Siskiyous LVN to RN Program in 2007 as an adjunct instructor. She moved into a full-time instructor position for the LVN to RN and Vocational Nursing Programs in 2011, and later served as assistant director in both programs. When the Director of Nursing departed in 2014, Brownell stepped up to support the nursing program as interim director, and she eventually became the permanent director of nursing in 2016. Having lived in Siskiyou County for over 30 years, Brownell worked to expand her professional relationships formed in local healthcare into the essential partnerships necessary for student clinical experiences.
A life-long learner, Brownell traveled widely in her younger adulthood, living in an array of settings and studying various cultures, art and language while also learning about diverse methods of healing and health practices. She has studied formally and informally in Arizona, San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, Mexico, South America, Europe, and Asia, immersing herself in local lifestyles and practices. Her experiences propelled her into a life of advocacy for cultural preservation and celebration of human diversity. She integrated what she learned into the hosting of many presentations and trainings geared toward cultural sensitivity and its application in health care and health education.
In addition to her Masters of Science Degree in Nursing, Brownell holds two degrees in art. Prior to entering nursing, she worked as a professional commercial and fine artist in Tucson and San Francisco. She continues to participate in art activities and is a member of some local galleries. She plans to continue to pursue her artwork in her retirement.