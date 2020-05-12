Weed / COS — Since March 19, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we connect with each other on a daily basis. People are using video conferencing for game nights, birthdays, and many different kinds of celebrations. While we have become accustomed to using emojis to give high-fives and hugs, we weren’t expecting emojis to replace these types of actual interactions we have with people on a daily basis in the name of health, safety, and well-being.
The 61st Commencement Ceremony will premiere Friday, May 29 at 6:30 p.m. through the College’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/CollegeoftheSiskiyous/). Commencement is a special event that marks the celebration and culmination of years of hard work completed by our students. College of the Siskiyous, just as all colleges and universities, is faced with the reality that holding a large, in-person event such as commencement is not in the best interest of our students, their families, or our community. In no way do we want to minimize our graduates’ accomplishments, so we have committed ourselves to creating a virtual ceremony that will show the pride we have for our graduates. We desire to recognize the tenacity and commitment they have shown to complete their degrees during a crisis that will be catalogued in history.
This virtual ceremony will be prerecorded, arranged, and edited by Siskiyou Media Council (SMC). All graduates were invited to participate by submitting a short video or photograph of themselves. College faculty and staff were also invited to submit their own pre-ceremony congratulatory videos. In addition, the ceremony will include music by the Vocal Jazz Ensemble and Community Band, and speeches by the College President and other guest speakers who will make this a very special presentation. For information visit www.siskiyous.edu/graduation.htm.