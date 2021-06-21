Coastal will distribute 300 free life jackets to children 12 years old or younger at the Klamath County Fairgrounds this Sunday.
Starting at 11 a.m., the life jackets will be distributed in a drive-thru event on a first-come, first-served basis in the fairgrounds parking lot, a release from the farm, ranch and outdoors store stated.
“Water safety is top of mind for all of us here at Coastal,” said Coastal CEO Lori McKinnon in a statement. “Some of our employees have shared with me over the years their personal experiences with family members drowning in lakes and rivers, when they believe simply wearing a life jacket could have made all the difference.”
The company is distributing 6,000 total free life jackets across Oregon and Washington this year, McKinnon said.