A Klamath Falls man was charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to pallets behind Coastal Farm and Ranch on Monday night.
Tyler William Patrick, 23, told police that he set the fire. The blaze caused more than $10,000 in damage to the Coastal building and its inventory, according to a probable cause statement. It also destroyed a security camera.
Klamath County Fire District 1 arrived about 9 p.m. and kept the flames from spreading to the store. Located at 1776 Avalon St., Coastal was closed at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.
According to a manager at Coastal, an investigation is ongoing and the store is trying to find ways to prevent this from happening again. The same store was the target of a separate arson back in May. Police arrested a different suspect in that fire.
Patrick is being held in the Klamath County Jail for charges of first-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief and reckless burning.
This story will be updated. Check back for more at www.heraldandnews.com