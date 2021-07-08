The Lava Fire, still burning near Mount Shasta in Northern California, damaged a portion of the Union Pacific Railroad on the Shasta-Trinity National Forest. The damage has forced freight traffic to reroute and created delays and cancellations for Amtrak passengers.
Service on the Coast Starlight trains 11 and 14 has been canceled between Seattle and Sacramento until mid-July, according to an official statement from Amtrak released July 2.
The statement said the Coast Starlight will only operate between Los Angeles and Sacramento until roughly July 14. Customers with reservations to travel between Seattle and Eugene can still take the Amtrak Cascades trains, which as of now are not arriving in Klamath Falls.
”We are certain the outage will extend into some or all of August and are looking at what is the best option for the next several weeks,” Marc Magliari, public relations manager for Amtrak government affairs and corporate communications said in an announcement Thursday.
The portion of the tracks scorched by the Lava Fire east of Highway 97 near Hotlum, Calif., is known as the Dry Canyon Bridge. Union Pacific engineers have been assessing the damage, Union Pacific said in an announcement posted June 29.
The damage to the rail infrastructure is impacting operations between Redding, Calif. and Eugene, UP’s announcement said, noting that customers may experience delays in excess of 72 hours.
Robynn Tysver, a spokesperson for Union Pacific told the Herald and News in an email Tuesday that it crews are no longer actively fighting the fire on UP property.
“We can now turn our attention and energy to repairing both our tracks and the Dry Canyon Bridge damaged by the fires,” Tysver said. “The repair work is underway.”
How long that will take is uncertain.
“We are still assessing the damage and we do not have a timetable for when this work will be done, or how long freight trains will be diverted over Donner Pass” Tysver added.
