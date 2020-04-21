Klamath Tribes, impacted landowners, and over 25 public interest organizations submitted a joint request for rehearing to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on its decision to conditionally approve the Jordan Cove LNG export terminal and Pacific Connector fracked gas pipeline, according to a news release.
The coalition’s rehearing request challenges FERC’s review of the Jordan Cove LNG proposal.
The joint rehearing request, filed by Sierra Club on behalf of organizations including Pacific Coast Federation of Fisherman’s Associations and League of Women Voters chapters in the four impacted counties, asks FERC to withdraw its approval of Jordan Cove LNG and redo its environmental, public convenience and necessity, and public interest analyses of the project. The rehearing request argues that the project is not in the public interest because of significant adverse effects to public health and safety, Tribal resources, private property rights, the environment, and the climate.
"Today, as always, the mission of the Klamath Tribes is to protect, preserve, and enhance the spiritual, cultural, and physical values and resources of the Klamath, Modoc, and Yahooskin Peoples by maintaining the customs and heritage of our ancestors,” said Chairman of the Klamath Tribes, Don Gentry. “The Klamath Tribes have resolved that all of its cultural resources are sacred, and are opposed to the many actions planned with the Pacific Connector Gas Pipeline (PCGP) that will destroy or otherwise impact the sacred cultural resources. ”
This March, FERC approved Jordan Cove LNG with the condition that the project must qualify for critical permits from the state of Oregon, three of which have already been denied or withdrawn, before construction can begin. The FERC conditional approval allows Pembina, the Canadian fossil fuel corporation behind Jordan Cove LNG, to start the process of seizing private property of Oregon landowners through eminent domain.
Last week, Jordan Cove LNG submitted its own rehearing request regarding FERC’s approval of their project. The company is asking FERC to reconsider conditions including authorization from the State of Oregon under the Coastal Zone Management Act and compliance with the Traditional Cultural Property that protects cultural resources of Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw in Coos Bay.