What's in a name?

Snowdon, an elevation of 3,650-feet, is the highest mountain Wales. Snowdon's Welsh name, Eryri, is believed to be derived from eyrr, or "land of eagles," or eira, "land of snow." Because the area has not had eagles for years and because winter snow often lingers until April, many regard eira as more appropriate. The name Snowdon is old English for "snow hill."

Snowdon's summit's Welsh name is Yr Wyddfa, which means the burial place. Some people believe Snowdon was the home and burial place of King Arthur and that his legendary sword, Excalibur, is in one of the lakes below Snowdon.