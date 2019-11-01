It’s a mountain I’d long wanted to climb but, because of the rainy, blustery weather, figured it wouldn’t happen. But, surprise, climb it I did — I think.
The mountain is Snowdon, the tallest mountain in Wales and, other than several in Scotland, the United Kingdom. It’s summit is only 3,650-feet, but the most-used trail, and the one I took, is a 5-mile-plus one-way route that requires a 3,200-foot elevation gain.
During a 1990 trip to Wales to visit my mother’s relatives, a planned hike up Snowdon was scrubbed because of heavy rains, threatening winds and snow near its summit. Because it was hidden under a blanket of heavy clouds I never actually saw the mountain.
Conditions weren’t much different during my late September visit. Once again, the mountain was cloud-shrouded and the forecast was bleak — rain, winds and a socked-in mountain. Instead of getting up early, I waited until my daughter, Molly, and her husband, Andy Hamilton left to run trail races on Snowdon. Later that morning, Liane Venzke and left our apartment in the village of Llanberis to hike to a nearby waterfall.
No destination
From there, Liane doubled back. I decided to walk on with no destination in mind, climbing over stiles and past farms and fields of grazing sheep. Railroad tracks for the Snowdon Mountain Railway, which has been chugging up the mountain since 1896, angled sharply away from the path I followed. Later, when I met other hikers, they said the main Snowdon trail, the Llanberis Path, was across the valley. Maybe they ventured, the trail I was on might hook up with the well-traveled route.
It didn’t. So I doubled back, followed a trail crossing the valley and — surprise! — through the lifting fog I was surprised to see a parade of people heading uphill. It was about 11:30 when I joined the throng. Actually it seemed more like a pilgrimage, a pilgrimage to Snowdon.
Maybe it was adrenaline, maybe it’s because I live in a city nearly 500 feet higher in elevation than Snowdon’s summit. I passed dozens, then hundreds of others, hikers young and old, some with dogs. The rocky trail, with flat slate rocks often laid like stepping stones, doggedly climbed up and up. At the lower elevations were views of the surrounding valleys and neighboring peaks, but never a glimpse of fog — and cloud-blanketed Snowdon.
The chatter of other hikers and sounds of boots on rocks was occasionally joined by the toots and whistles of the trains, sometimes the huff-n-puff steam engine billowing puffy clouds of smoke and other times by diesel engines pulling 74-passenger carriages.
Hike and dine
Walking into the unknown, the trail crossed under a railroad bridge or, more often, paralleled the tracks. At a mid-mountain restaurant several hikers paused to rest or eat lunch. With few or often no views to appreciate, I continued on, always up, always following the well-defined trail to my still unseen destination. The sheer numbers of hikers were staggering
It was nearly 1:30 when the train station, Hafod Eryri, came into sight. But the trail to Snowdon’s summit wriggled up slightly higher. I joined a line of earlier arrivals waiting their turn to stand atop the craggy top. While we waited, sheep obliviously grazed just yards away. I chatted with a couple from England, who lent me their cell phone to snap photos of their conquest. As we waited and climbed high, the zephyr-like winds accelerated and, worse, created a thick, view-obscuring mist.
Finally I stood on top. It was a climb that had taken nearly 30 years.
A visit to train station’s mobbed gift stop was brief. After a needed bathroom visit I began the downhill trek, passing a line of summit seekers that incredibly had strung far below.
View from above
On the descent, the fog gradually lifted, exposing endless green hillsides, always dotted with sheep, that had been hidden on my upward journey. Neighboring peaks became taller as I descended. Passenger-packed trains heading up and down chugged and tooted.
It wasn’t until later I learned that after leaving the waterfall, Liane had walked to town, noticed the train station, learned there was an empty seat on one just leaving, and made the 2-1/2-hour circuit — one hour up, a half-hour stop that allowed her to reach the then-uncluttered summit, and another hour back to the station. Andy’s half-marathon run took him to Snowdon’s train station-gift shop. And while Molly’s shorter run didn’t include a summit-area visit, her route took her up and down hills and valleys below Snowdon.
During our days in Llanberis, a stay that included visits to the crumbling remains of Dolbadarn Castle, a fascinating tour of the National Slate Museum and walks along Llanberis Lake, none of us saw Snowdon’s reportedly beautiful upper reaches or summit. All we saw was a mountain I now call Foggedin.