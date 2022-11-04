The calendar, football games on television and volume of campaign ads indicate it is November. But temperatures have been approaching 90 degrees Fahrenheit in Florida and south Texas. Unseasonably warm temperatures in the 70s and 80s stretched Friday from Boston and New York to Cleveland, Chicago and St. Louis.

The extended Indian summer weather comes on the heels of this year’s spate of large natural disasters including Hurricane Ian with its 60-mile-wide eye fueled by warmer Gulf of Mexico waters, extreme droughts in the Southwest and Pacific Northwest and biblical floods from Kentucky and Missouri to Pakistan and Nigeria.

