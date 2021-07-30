The Cleetwood Trail in Crater Lake National Park will temporarily close on August 3-4 so park staff can install a hardening material on a portion of the trail surface.
The work is being done mid-week (Tuesday and Wednesday) to reduce impacts on visitors and the trail will reopen as soon as the work is completed.
The park attempts to complete maintenance projects that may require closures in the shoulder seasons to limit disruption to our visitors. However, due to the very short construction season at Crater Lake, it is often necessary to work in the middle of summer.
In this case, this project is needed to install a section of test material to determine if it can withstand heavy summer use and severe winter conditions. If the material is effective, it will be incorporated into the larger Cleetwood rehabilitation project that is scheduled to begin in 2023. The larger project will provide repairs and upgrades to the trail and lakeshore facilities.