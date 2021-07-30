Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Cleetwood Cove Trail

The Cleetwood Cove Trail is the only route that leads to the shore of Crater Lake. It will be closed for maintenance August 3-4.

 H&N file photo

The Cleetwood Trail in Crater Lake National Park will temporarily close on August 3-4 so park staff can install a hardening material on a portion of the trail surface.

The work is being done mid-week (Tuesday and Wednesday) to reduce impacts on visitors and the trail will reopen as soon as the work is completed.

The park attempts to complete maintenance projects that may require closures in the shoulder seasons to limit disruption to our visitors. However, due to the very short construction season at Crater Lake, it is often necessary to work in the middle of summer.

In this case, this project is needed to install a section of test material to determine if it can withstand heavy summer use and severe winter conditions. If the material is effective, it will be incorporated into the larger Cleetwood rehabilitation project that is scheduled to begin in 2023. The larger project will provide repairs and upgrades to the trail and lakeshore facilities.

