The Cleetwood Cove Trail, which provides the only access to Crater Lake, opened Friday, just in time for the 4th of July weekend
The most popular and heavily used trail at Crater Lake National Park, the steep trail drops that begins from the Cleetwood Cove Parking Area along Rim Drive drops 700 feet in 1.1 miles. Because of the elevation, nearly 7,000 feet above sea level, and its steepness hikers can often experience exhaustion or other problems, especially returning from the lake to the Rim Drive parking area. The trail is hot and only partially shaded so people are advised to bring and drink plenty of water along with energizing snacks, sun protection, a and sturdy footwear.
There are no restrooms on the trail or along the lakeshore. Restrooms are located in the trailhead parking area.
Ranger-guided concession lake boat tours are not being offered this summer.
To protect Crater Lake’s internationally known clarity and decrease the possibility of introducing invasive species, only bathing suits and basic clothing may be worn in the water. All other items, including personal life jackets, snorkeling gear, wetsuits, kayaks, and paddleboards are prohibited.
Visitors are reminded that long lines are possible at both the north and south (Annie Creek) entrance stations. To avoid lines, which can often require waiting an hour or longer to enter the park, visitors are urged to arrive before 9 a.m.
Parking in Rim Village, where guest services include the Crater Lake Lodge, is open only to registered guests, the Rim Village Cafeteria-Gift Shop and the Crater Lake Natural History Association sales office.