With award ceremonies and graduation parties canceled, proud parents everywhere are looking for ways to honor their seniors.
Klamath Union High School parent Angela Leach celebrated her son Alekz and his entire graduating class by creating and embroidering a KU logo on 133 red fleece blankets — one for every graduating senior and foreign exchange student at KU.
The blankets went into “swag bags” distributed by senior class parents at KU May 13, when students also collected caps, gowns and parking permits for their commencement event, scheduled to take place at Moore Park on June 7.
To accomplish the project during the week between the day the blankets arrived and the day KU distributed caps and gowns, Leach ran two sewing machines 16 hours a day and appealed to friends nationwide for help and advice. Two sent donations of thread. One overnighted 42 completed patches from Reno, Nevada. Another loaned a machine when one of Leach’s wore out.
Fellow KU parents came to her door day and night to take batches of completed blankets for washing at home.
“One of the first things I thought of when our parent group realized these kids might not get a graduation or a party was that I needed to do something,” said Leach, owner of the crafting business Celtic Frog Crafts and a data analyst for Klamath Health Partnership.
“The hurt in the kids’ eyes comes through even when they are happy about graduating, and no blanket, no swag bag can properly replace what they have missed,” she added, noting the concerts, award dinners and social celebrations canceled by COVID-19.
“I just hope that when they get a little chilly, they can reach for a red blanket, wrap up in it and feel the hugs of a hundred or more parents who love them.”
Along with the blankets and bags, students received customized water bottles, lanyards, coupons and candy. The gifts were made possible by Class of 2020 fundraisers, as well as donations to the district from Dutch Bros, The Epicenter, Basin Best Trophies and the KU Class of 2019.