A class action lawsuit filed in the Multnomah County Circuit Court alleges infrastructure owned and maintained by PacifiCorp and Pacific Power was responsible for a number of devastating fires during Labor Day weekend in 2020, including the Two Four Two Fire in Klamath County.
That fire was first discovered on the Chiloquin Ranger District of the Fremont-Winema National Forest on Sept. 7. It consumed 14,473 acres and the official cause of the fire has not been released.
However, the class action lawsuit — filed on Sept. 20, 2020 by Seattle-based law firm Keller Rohrback, and Portland-based firms Stoll Berne and Nick Kahl — alleged PacifiCorp and Pacific Power failed to properly maintain and operate their electrical infrastructure, providing the necessary conditions for widespread loss to communities impacted by a number of fires in Sept. 2020.
On Oct. 30, 2020, the firms that filed the lawsuit amended their complaint to include plaintiffs residing across the state who were affected by the fires. The suit asks for more than $600 million in damages.
A new motion filed this month requests the court to officially certify a “class” in the PacifiCorp, Pacific Power case and contains a detailed report outlining the cause and origin of the fires in question, based on their analysis and findings.
Nicole Brewer, a fire investigator working as a consultant for Envista Forensics’ Fire and Explosion Division, investigated the cause of the Two Four Two Fire.
The report alleged that based on evidence collected and reviewed during an extensive investigation, “errant electrical energy, from power sources owned and maintained by PacifiCorp,“ were most likely the cause of the Two Four Two.
According to the report’s conclusion, “Based on the information available to date, including, but not limited to, witness statements, physical evidence, emergency dispatch records, and PacifiCorp’s own records and emails; there is a very high probability that arrant electrical activity associated with the power equipment operated, maintained and controlled by PacifiCorp, contributed to, or directly caused, the Echo Mountain Fire, the South Obenchain Fire, the Santiam Fires, and the Two Four Two Fire, which in turn caused, massive destruction of property and natural resources.”
The report acknowledged hot, dry and windy weather certainly contributed to the fire’s rapid spread, but alleged the fire was likely ignited and or contributed to by PacificCorp’s electrical infrastructure, due to a failure to utilize public safety power shutoffs.
As the certification process moves through court — which should take a couple of months — PacifiCorp is permitted to challenge the proceedings. The current trial date for the case is in August 2022.
