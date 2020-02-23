A proposed recycled water project in Klamath Falls may be either hugely beneficial or a major disaster, depending on whom you ask. A class D recycled water project is being proposed by Klamath Falls’ South Suburban Sanitary District in order to help meet new regulations put in place by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. But the proposal has been met with a good deal of opposition recently from numerous Klamath Falls residents, many of whom have organized to form the group United Neighbors Against Wastewater Intrusion.
The recycled water project would mean the construction of a 95 acre storage reservoir and a six-mile, 18-inch pipeline to carry recycled water from the treatment facility to the reservoir. The recycled water would be used to irrigate approximately 550 acres of fodder crops, like alfalfa and hay. The properties subject to irrigation with the recycled water are located east of Highway 39, north of Short Road, east and west of Reeder Road and south of the OC&E Trail, according to the Klamath County Planning Department.
The proposed recycled water project was prompted by new “total maximum daily load” requirements put in place by the DEQ, specifically related to temperature. A TMDL is the calculated pollutant amount that a waterbody can receive and still meet Oregon water quality standards.
Stringent standards
“The federal Clean Water Act requires DEQ to develop a plan with goals and pollution control targets for improving water quality in watersheds where water quality standards are not met. DEQ is doing this in the Upper Klamath and Lost River Subbasins by establishing limits known as Total Maximum Daily Loads (TMDLs) for heat—the pollutant causing water quality standard violations,” DEQ’s website explains.
That means that during certain parts of the year, the South Suburban Sanitary District would be required to chill water before discharging it to the Klamath River, the district’s general manager, Mike Fritschi, explained. New permits will also require the district to comply with strict nitrogen and phosphorous removal criteria.
The sanitary district conducted an analysis of the ways in which it could meet the new requirements, Fritschi said, and concluded that “the most affordable alternative is to use treated water for agricultural purposes.”
If the sanitary district continues discharging to the Klamath and therefore must take the steps necessary to meet the TMDL requirements for the river, it “will potentially double the sewer rates for ratepayers” in the South Suburban Sanitary District, Fritschi reported.
By implementing the recycled water project though, Fritschi alleged, “we can stabilize the rates and potentially reduce the rates” for the sanitary district’s ratepayers. And by no longer discharging to the Klamath, he said, the sanitary district would no longer be contributing to the river’s TMDL, potentially allowing a new business to come into the area and discharge to the Klamath.
“It just makes sense to kill two birds with one stone,” Fritschi said — saving money and providing year-round, reliable water for over 500 acres of crops. If the recycled water project moves forward, the sanitary district would purchase the land from the farmers and lease it back to them to continue farming at no cost for 25 years, and with the crops being irrigated with the recycled wastewater.
Opposing views
But many area residents see a long list of problems with the project. In a letter to the Klamath County Planning Commission and Board of Commissioners, United Neighbors Against Wastewater Intrusion note their concerns regarding the smell the recycled water reservoirs could create, the safety of using class D water on crops, the long-term effects of the recycled water on the area’s soils, the impact on future economic development in the project area, and possible contamination of the surrounding wells.
United Neighbors also expressed frustration with the sanitary district’s moves to purchase some of the land in question when the project has yet to be approved.
“We’ve placed small, earnest money deposits to keep all the properties available. The purchases will not be completed until we get the project approved by the county and DEQ,” Fritschi remarked. Depending on appeals, the process to get the project approved at the county level alone “could take months,” he said.
“The homeowners in our area will not be the only people greatly affected by this poorly planned project, this facility will also disrupt and put the 4.5 miles of the OC&E trail out of commission for an extended period of time as SSSD will need to bury their pipeline for pumping sewage to the proposed project area. So much for our Blue Zones feel to the area because it’s getting replaced with human waste,” United Neighbors’ letter states.
The letter also mentions, “Under the OC&E trail is ... a nightmare of contaminants from historical railroad operations. Therefore, extra caution will have to be used to prevent the contamination from being spread … Also, as one strolls along the path, they will no longer be met with sweeping hills of alfalfa and other beautiful views, but that of a 17-foot wall of concrete used as a barrier to a 100-acre cesspool of human waste, and then surrounded by a security fence.”
Fritschi argued that the recycled water is not at all raw sewage. According to the sanitary district’s “proposed treatment and irrigation schematic,” the sewage would travel through a gravity sewer system and to a bar screen. Everything that is more than 3/8 of an inch would be removed to a landfill. The wastewater would then go into aerated treatment lagoons and into a storage reservoir. From there, the wastewater would be hit with an increased dose of chlorine before it traveled through a six-mile pipeline where it would be disinfected.
Fritschi also has “before and after” images on hand — which were created using real photos of the area — to show what the views will look like from various directions after the reservoirs, pump station and security fence are installed. Many of the images show no visible change from before to after. In a Dec. 4, 2019 letter to the landowners in the project vicinity, he noted that the expected height of the reservoir is 12 feet and that “the majority of the existing visual landscape will essentially be preserved.”
Farmers’ thoughts
Ken Schell, one of the farmers whose property would be purchased by the sanitary district if the project goes through, has been irrigating on his current property since he was 10 years old. If his property is purchased by the sanitary district and leased back to him to farm, he said, he would no longer have to pay property tax, water tax or a pumping tax.
And perhaps most of all, the project would mean he would no longer have to worry about whether or not he’d have water for his crops. Schell described, “We don’t know from year to year whether we’re going to have water or not and haven’t known since 2001. This project comes along, they offer to buy the property and give us 20 years free rent. That’s a no-brainer. Guaranteed water.”
Andy King, a farmer of one of the other affected properties, is also in favor of the project. King has been farming on the property since 1993 and said that since 2001, there have been three times that he’s had no water for his crops for the entire year.
But Ryan Kliewer, who farms immediately adjacent to the proposed project site, believes a lot is wrong with the project as proposed. Due to the area’s slopes, soil types and adjacent waterways, he doesn’t believe the sanitary district has chosen an ideal location for its project.
As an organic farmer, Kliewer said he can’t use class D water on his crops. If properties directly adjacent to his are sprayed with the water and it somehow comes into contact with his crops, he noted, it could mean a major problem for his farming operation.
Kliewer said if the sanitary district could bring its wastewater up to class A and make it available to all farmers in the area, it would be more beneficial to many more people. He also wishes the sanitary district had worked with the local irrigation district to understand things from the farmers’ perspective. “A lot of minds would’ve come together,” Kliewer said, which he feels could have led to a better situation for the sanitary district and the farmers.
Schell said he believes the sanitary district’s claims about the project “because somebody could be held accountable in court” if DEQ’s rules are not followed.
Frischi noted that irrigating with recycled water is a current approved use for land zoned in Klamath County. Schell alluded to the widespread use of recycled water projects in the U.S., noting, “This isn’t a trial. This is something they do all over.”
“We’re going to do whatever it takes to prevent this project from becoming a nuisance … DEQ is going to regulate all this and ensure the surrounding properties are safe,” Frischi said, adding, “If they think people are at risk, they will not approve this project.”
The Klamath County Planning Department will conduct a public hearing for the class D recycled water project Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 6 p.m. in the commissioners hearing room of the Klamath County Government Center, located at 305 Main Street, room 219, in Klamath Falls.