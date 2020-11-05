There will be another big bang maker at local living history events next year with the delivery of a new mountain howitzer to the Cascade Civil War Society.
A full-size, fully functioning, 12 pound Model 1841 Mountain Howitzer reproduction will make its public debut from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Klamath County Museum lobby. The howitzer was made by an Ashland, Ky., cannon foundry and carriage builder.
Civil War re-enactors will make presentations about the gun’s features and its nearly 40-year service history, with an emphasis on its repeated presence in important local historical events from 1843 into the late 1870s.
The mountain howitzer was one of two types of artillery pieces the U.S. Army deployed in the Lava Beds during the 1872-73 Modoc War. It was not very effective.
The mountain howitzer was gradually replaced in the late 1870s by a faster-firing and higher velocity breech-loading rifled cannon from France called the Model 1875 Hotchkiss that was more portable at 336 pounds and became known for its terrifying effects in battle with exploding shells and a 4,000-yard range.
The older mountain howitzer, however, had about 50 years in service due to the weapon’s mobility, the capability of assigning it to infantry and cavalry units and the impact of its exploding case shot ordnance — one of three types of shot in its ordnance chest.
Artillery demonstrations by the Cascade Civil War Society are a highly visible and audible feature of living history presentations in Southern Oregon and Northern California.
They include at least two annual events at the Klamath County Museums’ Fort Klamath Museum site, the Lava Beds National Monument annual timeline event, an 1860s living history exhibition at Hanley Farm near Medford, an annual Civil War battle re-enactment at Joseph Stewart State Park and other Civil War battle reenactments in Northern California and 1860s Days at the county museum in Klamath Falls.