Keith A. Brown’s office was bare on Wednesday.
The normal knickknacks and personal artifacts that turn an office into someone’s workspace were yet to arrive. Brown, who started Thursday as the new superintendent of Klamath Falls City Schools, said he planned to get in early on his first day to add decorations that would help to make his office an “inviting place.”
“When they come in here I at least want them to feel comfortable and feel welcome,” Brown said. “I’ll warm it up a little bit, but it won’t be over the top or anything.”
Brown will also bring objects that speak to who he and his family are, like the pictures of his daughters and his wife. The Kansas City native will also bring a few items that speak to where he’s been and what he’s done in a decades-long career as a coach, teacher and administrator.
“When I was a principal, I was fortunate to get to build a new high school,” Brown said. “I got to design the whole inside of it, as far as colors and everything, that was my responsibility. So I had the first two pictures I hung on the wall. I still have those and those will go in here.”
‘I’m just a regular person’
Brown didn’t necessarily grow up wanting to be a superintendent. During his freshman year of college, Brown was a psychology major while also playing junior college football. He transferred to Southern Arkansas University for his junior and senior years. While there, his football coach told Brown that he had what it took to be a coach himself.
“I changed my major then from psychology to education,” Brown said. “And so from then on that was my goal — to be a coach for the rest of my life.”
After finishing up his football career in Arkansas, Brown took night classes at MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, Kansas, to finish his physical education degree while working full time. He was hired to coach football and track at the high school he graduated from — Shawnee Mission North High School in Kansas.
A year later, he moved to Texas where he’s spent most of his education career. He coached multiple sports in his first couple years at Rivercrest Independent School District, was promoted to athletic director and later principal — all while coaching, teaching multiple subjects and serving as a substitute bus driver and training other bus drivers.
In 2004, he got his first job as a superintendent at the rural Thrall Independent School District. Four years later he moved to the Bay City Independent School District, and while there was named the Texas Superintendent of the Year in 2013. In 2017, he moved on to Taylor Independent School District, where he stayed until accepting the job in Klamath Falls.
“I reached eligibility for retirement like three years ago or something. Having said that, our goal was always to get both of our daughters through college, and then retire and go somewhere we really wanted to live for the rest of our lives,” Brown said.
That somewhere has turned out to be Klamath Falls, where the Midwesterner isn’t exactly a complete stranger to the region. With family living here since 1990, Brown and his wife have made multiple trips to enjoy the Basin’s outdoor offerings. He said he has a lot of the same hobbies as many residents.
“I’m not just the superintendent, I’m a person. I have a family, I have children, I have a wife. All of us make mistakes and do better,” Brown said. “I want everybody to know that I’m just a regular person.”
A ‘bittersweet’ goodbye
As the experienced Brown begins his tenure in the school district, another experienced administrator puts a wrap on a long career in education. Paul Hillyer, the retiring Klamath Falls City School District superintendent, spent the last 11 years leading the district — nearly a quarter of his 42 total years working in education.
“It was a bittersweet feeling,” Hillyer said of his last day, adding that it was “sad to leave.”
Hillyer said he was most proud of the “collaborative culture” that has developed across the district over the past several years allowing for a “common direction, common mission that has allowed the school district to better serve our students.”
The strong community support the district enjoyed was critical to the success of the district’s schools, Hillyer said, thanking the community specifically for approving initiatives that raised taxes which directly supported district improvements.
In a video presented at the last school board meeting in June in honor of Hillyer’s retirement, Pelican Elementary School students made their best guesses at what retirement was like and what Hillyer would do when he retired.
“I think Dr. Hillyer will stay at home and read a book all day,” one enthusiastic grade schooler hypothesized.
Not quite.
“More than anything,” Hillyer said he was looking forward to having much more time to dedicate toward volunteer work especially through his church.
Getting started with the district
Early on, Brown said he plans to get to know the district’s history both financially and physically. But more importantly he wants to go on a listening tour to get to know the people.
Brown said he plans “to learn everybody’s first and last name and get to know them better as people and find out what everybody does and how they think we can do better and how I can help them in each one of their jobs.”
In the wake of the pandemic, Brown hopes to get “everybody back in school as soon as we can.” COVID-19 has shaped education nationwide for the past several months and Brown said he believes they’ll implement lessons learned.
“The great thing, though, coming out of this thing is we learned a lot of skills we didn’t have,” Brown said. “I’m sure that we’ll implement a lot of those, and help and work with kids, especially kids that are not able to physically come to school for whatever reason. We’re better at teaching them now. We have a lot more resources to do that.”
Before he’d started, Brown said there were some facilities challenges at Ponderosa Middle School and some of the elementary schools that needed to be tackled. Other than that, Brown said he knows the district’s curriculum is the “strongest” around and he praised the district’s employees.
“I was a teacher, I’m still a teacher at heart,” Brown said. “I just grew up through administration and somebody’s got to be the superintendent and right now that’s me. I look at myself as just part of the team.”