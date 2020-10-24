Klamath Falls City Schools is beginning some in-person classes for kindergartners and first-graders on Monday.
Each student can take two 90-minute sessions, which will be offered 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Schools will notify families which sessions their children are scheduled for.
Participation in the in-person sessions is voluntary, according to a KFCS news release, and the classes will not replace distance learning. Students will continue with Comprehensive Distance Learning and the in-person classes will be for support in math and reading they are learning through distanced learning.
Those with questions are asked to contact the schools.