Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath Falls City Schools is beginning some in-person classes for kindergarteners and first-graders on Monday.

Each student can take two 90-minute sessions, which will be offered 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Schools will notify families which sessions their children are scheduled for.

Participation in the in-person sessions is voluntary, according to a KFCS news release, and the classes will not replace distance learning. Students will continue with Comprehensive Distance Learning and the in-person classes will be for support in math and reading they are learning through distanced learning.

Those with questions are asked to contact the schools.

Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.

Tags