Kindergartners through third grade students at Conger, Mills, Pelican, and Roosevelt Elementary Schools, all Klamath Falls City Schools, will return to their classrooms in a morning and afternoon model on Thursday.
Fourth through sixth graders will follow on Thursday, Nov. 12, and grades 7-12 are anticipated to return to classrooms as early as Nov. 30, according to Paul Hillyer, superintendent of city schools.
The return to schools comes on the heels of a Department of Education Ready Schools, Safe Learners requirements and guidelines that took effect last week that allow school districts to reopen based on numbers of COVID-19 cases, with guidance from Klamath County Public Health.
“We have to now wait for the metrics to be correct before we can say that’s going to happen for sure, because if we have some bad COVID weeks in our county, then that’s going to throw that plan off a little bit,” Hillyer said. “But, we’re pretty optimistic that that’s going to work out.”
Hillyer said the district must have between 34 and 67 cases during a two-week period of time leading up to the week of Nov. 30 in order to qualify to return students in seventh through 12th grade.