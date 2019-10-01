Klamath Falls City Schools district’s enrollment is in, showing a decline in students in total largely due to insufficient affordable housing within the district, according to Paul Hillyer, superintendent.
“We are down 17 students from last year to this year total,” Hillyer said. “We’ve got 2,937 students this year compared to 2,954 students the year before.”
Hillyer sees the decline as being tied to insufficient levels of affordable housing within the city area, which could attract young families elsewhere.
“It’s really our elementary schools that are going down in enrollment,” Hillyer said. “There’s just fewer young families in the city area.
“I think our younger families are moving out of the city – either that or they’re just having fewer babies.”
Hillyer also said there are fewer jobs in the city area, and believes people are not moving within the city limits for employment.
“I think it’s more retired people,” he added.
The district is also down 33 students in kindergarten through fifth grade, Hillyer said.
“At the high school level, we’re actually up students,” Hillyer said. “We’re up 42 more students at KU (Klamath Union High School) this year than we had last year.”
Hillyer believes the increase in students at KU directly correlates to the renovations and general “positive” feelings about the school.
“Our graduation rate has been going up and we have more partnerships with OIT (Oregon Institute of Technology) and KCC (Klamath Community College),” Hillyer said. “The kids themselves are just extremely happy in the school and that positive words spreads with their peers outside of the school.”
When asked what the city school district will do to approach the overall downward enrollment trend, he said new jobs and employers, as well a need for more affordable housing would help.
“Any affordable housing right now is being built in the suburbs and in the county,” Hillyer said.
“So much of this is out of the control of our school system because we can’t really control bringing in jobs to the community. We have been seeing how big employers like iQor have been moving out and so forth, and so as that continues to happen, it’s going to have an impact.”
Hillyer said if the city schools area can see growth in employment opportunities, then he believes enrollment will increase.
The district had been a low-level member of Klamath County Economic Development Association (KCEDA), but upped their annual membership level to $2,500 per year from $500 per year in July, according to Hillyer.
He’s hoping the membership provides the school district with an opportunity to provide more input on economic development.
“We’ve been concerned about these factors and we think it’s really time that we start trying to weigh in on economic development and housing, because it doesn’t seem like there has been much interest in developing either employment or housing in the city area,” Hillyer said. “It’s beyond our control of course, but we’d at least like to let people know what the impact is for our school system when there aren’t jobs and when there isn’t housing.”