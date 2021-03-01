Klamath Falls City Schools School Board voted unanimously to direct its human resource director to enter into contract negotiations with Keith Brown.
If officially selected March 8, and if he accepts the offer, Brown would serve as the new superintendent of city schools, starting in July.
School board members voted to direct human resources to negotiate the terms of a contract proposal with compensation details during a special session on Monday, following a discussion about the details of a contract proposal with Brown, most recently of Texas.
Brown was one of two finalists selected for final interviews last week.
Jeff Bullock, secondary curriculum director for Klamath County School District, was also a finalist.
"We had two very qualified candidates," said Mychal Amos, board chair.
Brown has 27 years of experience, including 17 years as a superintendent in Texas. Brown was selected in 2013 as the Texas Superintendent of the Year.
During a virtual forum with the community on Thursday night, Brown said he would like to spend the first 100 days in his position fostering positive working relationships with staff and members of the community.
He also shared plans to review the budget, board agendas and financial audits to identify priorities, according to a previous story. He also shared plans to identify efficiencies and areas of improvement and to create a strategic facilities plan based on need and community input.
Last week, Brown shared his enthusiasm for relocating to Klamath Falls with his wife and said that, if selected, he hopes his children will someday follow the couple to the area.